Watch as video shows demolition teams reduce iconic Chesterfield Hotel building to rubble

It’s been part of the town’s skyline for almost 150 years, but this video shows how wrecking crews have now reduced the Chesterfield Hotel to rubble.

By Phil Bramley
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 1:00 pm
Work started on demolishing the building earlier this year and we’ve had our cameras at the site during the process to document the changes.

Now the building which once hosted wedding receptions and Christmas parties – as well as being a place to stay for countless visitors – is just a heap of bricks.

The Chestefield Hotel building is now just a heap of rubble
