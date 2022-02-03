Watch as schoolchildren march through Staveley to spread anti-bullying message

The march was organised by Chloe Mann, daughter of Staveley Town Council leader Paul Mann, with pupils from St Joseph’s Catholic and Church of England Primary School in Middlecroft.

It was inspired by Anti-Bullying Week, which takes place in November, but had to be postponed due to Covid. Chloe said it was crucial to instil this anti-bullying message in children as early as possible, so that they can carry that forward as they grow older.

“It’s important because they’re in a stage of life where they are constantly developing and they start to become their own individuals with their own views. It’s important to imbed early that bullying is wrong and that people need to be kinder, so in the future they’ll go on in life with that same message and hopefully pass it on to others.”

Staveley Anti-Bullying March

The kids created banners and posters for their walk from Staveley Hall to the Market Square, and Chloe said it was well-received by the locals they passed along the way.

“The children felt so proud of what they had done and they were really into shouting their chants through the streets of Staveley and waving their banners and posters. The sense of accomplishment the children felt was huge as people from shops and those passing by all came out and applauded them, and it made them feel as if they’d truly been heard.”

