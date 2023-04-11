The cleaning-machine, named Hetty, belongs to Derbyshire businessman Jonny Marsh, who runs Ashfield Appliance Spares Ltd, which supplies parts and bags for smiley Henry vacuums across the UK.

He has teamed up with a local business Rollerworld Derby to create a first-ever rollerskating vacuum cleaner video. In the clip, recorded at the Derby rollerskating rink, Hetty joins a group of other rollerskaters and is seen having a blast.

The brave pink cleaner steals the show as she has a go at jumping over a ramp, before receiving a standing ovation from the other rollerskaters.

Hetty hits the roller-disco

Rollerworld and Ashfield Appliance Spares created the video to bring smiles to local people and to help raise the profile of the rollerskating venue in order to keep it thriving during the cost of living crisis.

Hetty’s rollerskating is not the first extraordinary vacuum video for Jonny, 39, who lives in South Normanton and has been repairing Numatic’s Henry vacuum cleaners since 2010.

His video adventures with the hilarious cleaner started after he and his partner Jade Grafton, aged 34, moved their business to their website HenryBags.co.uk during lockdown to sell Henry parts in all parts of the UK and he put together some quirky footage to promote the site.

Jonny had more free time and he started partnering up with other businesses to create fun videos for the Henry fan page on Facebook. In 2022 he recorded three other iconic Henry videos in Sherwood Forest Fun Park, Asylum Skatepark, and Pop n Roll Desserts.