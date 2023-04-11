News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
1 hour ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
3 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
3 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Watch as rollerskating vacuum cleaner shows off her moves at popular Derbyshire skating rink

A rollerskating vacuum cleaner has been putting a smile on people’s faces in Derbyshire.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST

The cleaning-machine, named Hetty, belongs to Derbyshire businessman Jonny Marsh, who runs Ashfield Appliance Spares Ltd, which supplies parts and bags for smiley Henry vacuums across the UK.

He has teamed up with a local business Rollerworld Derby to create a first-ever rollerskating vacuum cleaner video. In the clip, recorded at the Derby rollerskating rink, Hetty joins a group of other rollerskaters and is seen having a blast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The brave pink cleaner steals the show as she has a go at jumping over a ramp, before receiving a standing ovation from the other rollerskaters.

Hetty hits the roller-discoHetty hits the roller-disco
Hetty hits the roller-disco
Most Popular

Rollerworld and Ashfield Appliance Spares created the video to bring smiles to local people and to help raise the profile of the rollerskating venue in order to keep it thriving during the cost of living crisis.

Hetty’s rollerskating is not the first extraordinary vacuum video for Jonny, 39, who lives in South Normanton and has been repairing Numatic’s Henry vacuum cleaners since 2010.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His video adventures with the hilarious cleaner started after he and his partner Jade Grafton, aged 34, moved their business to their website HenryBags.co.uk during lockdown to sell Henry parts in all parts of the UK and he put together some quirky footage to promote the site.

Jonny had more free time and he started partnering up with other businesses to create fun videos for the Henry fan page on Facebook. In 2022 he recorded three other iconic Henry videos in Sherwood Forest Fun Park, Asylum Skatepark, and Pop n Roll Desserts.

The brave pink hoover Hetty steals the show at a Derbyshire skating rink as she has a go at jumping at a ramp before receiving a standing ovation from the other rollerskaters.The brave pink hoover Hetty steals the show at a Derbyshire skating rink as she has a go at jumping at a ramp before receiving a standing ovation from the other rollerskaters.
The brave pink hoover Hetty steals the show at a Derbyshire skating rink as she has a go at jumping at a ramp before receiving a standing ovation from the other rollerskaters.
DerbyshireDerby