Watch as photos and video show kind hearted Chesterfield residents helping injured crow

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 13:02 BST
Photos and video show a cute crow as it drinks water offered by kind-hearted Chesterfield residents.

Jamie Cheez came across a crow, which was unable to fly on Rose Hill in Chesterfield on Friday (June 28).

Jamie offered some water to the bird from a small plastic cup, before sharing an appeal online asking for help from anyone who has had an experience with injured birds.

It was suggested that contacting the police would be the best step to help the bird and police were called and the crow was left in the hands of the officers to receive the support it needed.

Crows are one of the smartest animals in the world, with their intelligence considered on par with chimpanzees.

Following the incident, Jamie shared the following photos and video with the Derbyshire Times.

In a post online Jamie said: "If anyone's good with birds, there's a crow on Rose Hill that needs some help!"

