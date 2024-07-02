Watch as photos and video show kind hearted Chesterfield residents helping injured crow

Jamie Cheez came across a crow, which was unable to fly on Rose Hill in Chesterfield on Friday (June 28).

Jamie offered some water to the bird from a small plastic cup, before sharing an appeal online asking for help from anyone who has had an experience with injured birds.

It was suggested that contacting the police would be the best step to help the bird and police were called and the crow was left in the hands of the officers to receive the support it needed.

Crows are one of the smartest animals in the world, with their intelligence considered on par with chimpanzees.

Following the incident, Jamie shared the following photos and video with the Derbyshire Times.

1 . Chesterfield residents help cute bird Jamie Cheez came across a crow, which was unable to fly on Rose Hill in Chesterfield on Friday (June 28).Photo: Jamie Cheez Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield residents help cute bird Police have been called and the crow was left in the hands of the officers to receive the support it needed.Photo: Jamie Cheez Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield residents help cute bird Jamie offered some water to the crow, before sharing an appeal online asking for help from anyone who has had an experience with injured birds.Photo: Jamie Cheez Photo Sales