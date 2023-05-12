News you can trust since 1855
Watch as Derbyshire Times reporter meets adorable animals at Matlock Farm Park - including alpacas, sheep and bunnies

The Derbyshire Times has been invited to Matlock Farm Park this week – and we got a chance to meet some of their friendly animals!

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th May 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read

Matlock Farm Park should be on the bucket list of every Derbyshire animal lover. It doesn’t matter if you would love to pet a fluffy bunny, or you would like to have a go at walking an alpaca – there’s something for you.

All the animals are incredibly friendly and you will quickly fall in love with them – as we did! Watch as we have a go at feeding energetic goats, adorable sheep and gentle alpacas!

All animals at Matlock Farm are incredibly friendly and you will quickly fall in love with them – as we did.All animals at Matlock Farm are incredibly friendly and you will quickly fall in love with them – as we did.
