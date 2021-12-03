Watch as Derbyshire Police welcome autistic 9-year-old boy on special visit to force HQ

On Saturday, November 27, Jay and his family came from Leicestershire to visit the force control room at Derbyshire Constabulary HQ, and they thought they were there to simply meet call handlers and dispatchers. When he arrived, Jay was surprised by officers from the police dog section, drone team and roads policing unit.

Jay was even given a ‘drone pilot’ vest and a Derbyshire custodian helmet from Chief Constable Rachel Swann to add to his already impressive collection.

Superintendent Steve Pont, who arranged the visit, said: “It was lovely to be able to give something back to Jay and his family for all of the support they give to police across the country. Their tweets are really heart-warming and just really great to see after a challenging shift.

Jay and his brother learning from the police drone operators at Derbyshire HQ.

“To see Jay’s face light up at all of the surprises we had planned for him brought warmth to what was otherwise a very cold weekend.”

'Chief Superintendent’ Jay has autism, and he is very active on Twitter supporting police officers across the country, as well as interacting with police forces across the world. With a little help from his mum and dad, Jay tweets every day, with a picture in one of his many police hats or outfits he gets sent- Jay is always positive and supportive to his ‘fellow officers’.