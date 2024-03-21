Watch as Chesterfield's new toy superstore opens with a four-day party featuring giveaways and character mascots

Parents with young children flocked to the opening of Chesterfield’s new toy superstore which is celebrating its launch with a four-day party.
By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:05 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 12:37 GMT

Smyths Toys Superstores welcomed its first customers to Wheatbridge Retail Park, Wheatbridge Road this morning (Thursday) where schoolboy Jamie Duke cut the ribbon.

Free toys including Metal Machine Cars, Mini-Brands and PAW Patrol mini figures are being given away while stocks last. Free face painting, free candyfloss and character mascots are adding to the fun-filled party which is running until Sunday, March 24.

Customers can get £6 off £15 spent in the Chesterfield store on production of a voucher on the website www.smythstoys.com/uk/en-gb/chesterfield-voucher-phau47

Schoolboy Jamie Duke opened the new Smyths Toys Superstores in Chesterfield.

Shelves are piled high from floor to ceiling at Smyths Toys Superstores on Wheatbridge Retail Park, Wheatbridge Road, Chesterfield.

Customers queueing up to have a first look at the new Smyths Toys Superstores in Chesterfield.

