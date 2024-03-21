Watch as Chesterfield's new toy superstore opens with a four-day party featuring giveaways and character mascots

Smyths Toys Superstores welcomed its first customers to Wheatbridge Retail Park, Wheatbridge Road this morning (Thursday) where schoolboy Jamie Duke cut the ribbon.

Free toys including Metal Machine Cars, Mini-Brands and PAW Patrol mini figures are being given away while stocks last. Free face painting, free candyfloss and character mascots are adding to the fun-filled party which is running until Sunday, March 24.

Customers can get £6 off £15 spent in the Chesterfield store on production of a voucher on the website www.smythstoys.com/uk/en-gb/chesterfield-voucher-phau47

1 . Toy store launch Schoolboy Jamie Duke opened the new Smyths Toys Superstores in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Toy store launch Shelves are piled high from floor to ceiling at Smyths Toys Superstores on Wheatbridge Retail Park, Wheatbridge Road, Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Toy store launch Customers queueing up to have a first look at the new Smyths Toys Superstores in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales