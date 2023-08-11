Mr Perkins has launched a petition to NHS patients across Chesterfield urging them to share their views and experiences of local health services in order to highlight outstanding practice and identify any issues that patients are facing.

Along with local councillors, Mr Perkins has been visiting homes across Chesterfield, delivering the paper version of the survey – which also can be filled online.

In a video published on social media earlier this week, Mr Perkins praised former Chesterfield Royal Hospital worker Lyn Guerriero who ‘epitomised the commitment of National Health Service’ and worked for maternity services in Chesterfield for over 40 years.

He said: “There is widespread support for Britain’s doctors, nurses and health care workers. But there is also concern that the pressures on NHS waiting times and resources are greater than ever. It is important that I build the widest possible picture of local people’s experiences with our NHS - good and bad.

“It is an opportunity to highlight service improvements and innovations, alongside difficulties people have experienced.

“The answers to this survey will help inform my meetings with health bosses, my questions in parliament and my submissions to the Labour Party policy, so they really will make a difference.