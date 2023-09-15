Watch more videos on Shots!

Nora Stainforth is one of the oldest women in the county and marked her birthday at Callywhite Care Home in Dronfield, surrounded by family. She enjoyed a slice of cake before reciting a poem she wrote when she was 11.

Nora, who was born in Norton, where she spent 100 years of her life, said: “I do feel surprised and never expected to reach 106 years old. None of my family have reached that age to my knowledge. Everyone makes more of it than I do.”

When asked about the secret to long life and good health, she revealed she avoids drinking and smoking as well as ‘being loved.’

Nora is grandmother to Helen, Ruth and James and a great-grandmother to Evie, Thomas, Harry, Charlotte and Emily.

Helen, Nora’s granddaughter said: “We used to visit her every week and during Christmas when I was little. My dad Roy, was her only son so they were close. When he was a little boy she used to tell him stories and recite poems which she still remembers after 75 years.

“When she was younger she loved to bake. She used to make the best chocolate cake and chocolate profiteroles in the world. She used to make a dozen of profiteroles at once but we would eat them all so she would need to make more.”

Before Nora married Jack at Norton church she used to work as a shorthand typist.

She has always been passionate about poetry and enjoyed playing tennis. After getting married she enjoyed spending holidays in Devon.

Nora, who lost her sight, moved to Dronfield Care home in 2017, where she enjoyed listening to programmes about the Royal Family and musicals. She loves quiz shows and sings along to Songs of Praise, recites poetry and talks about history.

Marie Pollard, activities coordinator at the Callywhite Care Home, said: "It is wonderful to talk with such a lovely lady about all her experiences and her love of history."