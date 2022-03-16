Watch amazing piano playing Derbyshire toy poodle wow crowds with renditions from BACH at Crufts dog show

The tiny Puperace, Mojo, 11, is a show dog with a difference – she has a multitude of talents that earned her places in the World Guinness Book of Records and on Britain’s Got Talent.

Owner Lynne Land was at Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, at the Birmingham NEC with her eight black poodles.

But Mojo is the real superstar of the group as she can play piano, ride a skateboard and play the guitar.

She won a world record for doing the most pirouettes in 30 seconds – she did a staggering 17.

Mum-of-two Lynne, 55, from Hilton, said: “Mojo is also a TV star, she’s been in adverts and films, she has just done some filming for the new Matilda film and just been involved in a photoshoot with Cate Blanchett.

“She is in a Lucozade advert on telly at the moment.

“Not only that, Mojo has had two litters of Crufts champions.

Mojo the piano playing dog at the NEC in Birmingham

“Mojo has won a Good Citizen award previously, she’s also done some Heelwork to music.

“Her son Freddie, seven, has competed in Crufts and was in the World Guinness Book of records for having the fastest recall, and her granddaughter, Pippa, one, has won an award at this year’s competition.

“Mojo is a real superstar, she really loves to do tricks, some she has learned herself and some taught.

“We do all our training in the kitchen, nothing special. But all her skills pay off and she gets up to all sorts because of them.

Mojo the piano playing dog with owner Lynne Land at Crufts 2022 at the NEC in Birmingham. James Watkins/ Flick.digital

“We love Crufts and have been coming for years, we come for the whole four days. It’s a brilliant atmosphere.”

This year is the 131st year of Crufts. It is the largest dog show of its kind in the world, and organised by The Kennel Club.

Derbyshire teenager Paige Hughes also won two first place awards – the day before her 14th birthday.

Paige won with her Siberian Husky, Arora.

Mojo James Watkins/ Flick.digital

Her best friend Freya Morris, 15, came second in the same event, also using Paige’s dog, Arora’s daughter, Lexie.