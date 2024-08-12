Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video footage shows over 200 people coming together to join the Stand Up to Racism rally in Chesterfield.

The Unity in the Community Stand up to Racism protest took place in front of Chesterfield Town Hall on Saturday, August 10.

Over 200 people joined the rally to show unity a week after an attack at Chesterfield premises hosting asylum seekers on August 2 – when a ‘drive-by shooting of a ball bearing aimed at a refugee having a quiet smoke’.

The event was organised by Stand up to Racism Chesterfield and North Derbyshire and Chesterfield Trades Union Council.