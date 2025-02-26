WASPI Chesterfield campaigner threatens Government with legal action after pension compensation refusal

WASPI campaigners have threatened the Government with legal action unless it reconsiders a decision not to compensate women hit by changes to the state pension age.

The national campaign group Women Against State Pension Inequality, chaired by Angela Madden who lives near Chesterfield, has submitted a “letter before action” to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). This latest move means that ministers would face the High Court if the issue is not resolved.

In December, the government accepted that ‘maladministration’ had taken place at the DWP following a report by the Parliamentary and Heath Service Ombudsman but rejected the watchdog’s findings that injustice had occurred. Contrary to the Ombudsman’s conclusions, the government claimed that some 90% of WASPI women knew about state pension age changes despite DWP’s failure to inform them. As a result, ministers said not a penny of compensation would be paid to the 3.6million women who lost out.

Ms Madden said: “We will not allow the DWP’s gaslighting of WASPI women go unchallenged. The Government has accepted that 1950s-born women are victims of maladministration, but it now says none of us suffered any injustice. We believe this is not only an outrage but legally wrong.

Angela Madden, right, who chairs WASPI, with fellow campaigner Janet Atkinson and Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins.

“Scores of MPs have expressed outrage at the Government’s decision to ignore the independent Ombudsman and refuse compensation despite it clearly being owed.

“But ministers refuse to listen to their own MPs, and as such we are forced – once again – to take to the courts to obtain justice.

“We have been successful before and we are confident we will be again. But what would be better for everyone is if the Secretary of State now saw sense and came to the table to sort out a compensation package. The alternative is continued defence of the indefensible but this time in front of a judge.”

The Government has 14 days from February 24 in which to respond before the case is filed. Meanwhile, WASPI is spearheading a £180,000 Crowdjustice appeal to fund legal action.

Ms Madden said: “Our Crowdjustice appeal is going very well. It is currently standing at £111,310 and it’s only day three. This level of support shows the passion/desire women have to fight on. We can't let the Government get away with this.”

The government has said that it could not justify a £10.5 billion compensation scheme at the expense of the taxpayer.