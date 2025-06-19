Wartime codebreaker Alan Turing’s rare scientific documents have raised a staggering £465,000 at auction.

The papers, which were found in a plastic bag and very nearly shredded, had been stashed away in a loft.

Among the collection and forming centrepieces of the record-breaking auction where Turing’s PhD dissertation, Systems of Logic Based on Ordinals (1938–39), and On Computable Numbers (1936–37) – both hailed as foundational works in the field of theoretical computer science. Competitive bidding pushed both well beyond their original estimates of £40,000 to £60,000, with Systems of Logic Based on Ordinals selling for £110,500 and On Computable Numbers selling for a remarkable £208,000.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons auction house in Etwall, said: “The vendor was absolutely over the moon. To think these precious papers could’ve been lost to the shredder – and now they will go on to educate and inspire generations. Turing was a man ahead of his time, and through these pages, he lives on.”

Charles Hanson with the vendor at the valuation day in Nottinghamshire when the rare Alan Turing scientific documents arrived in a plastic bag.

The rare archive collection was consigned to the auction by the family of Norman Routledge – a mathematician and long-time friend of Turing. Routledge had been given the documents by Turing’s mother, Ethel.

Charles was astonished to discover the papers at a valuation event in Nottinghamshire. He said: “Knowing Turing’s legacy – his life, his brilliance, and his contribution to modern computing – I was completely taken aback. How does one even begin to place a value on such a legacy? That’s why, through Hansons’ Rare Book Auctions arm, led by the brilliant Jim Spencer, we were able to piece together the significance of these documents. The result was an outpouring of global interest, and a reminder that Turing’s life and achievements must continue to be celebrated and studied.”

Jim Spencer, director of Rare Book Auctions which is based in Lichfield, said: “This was the most important archive I’ve ever handled. These plain, academic papers were absolutely electrifying – they are the very bedrock of modern computing. The papers came within inches of being destroyed, and instead they’ve captured the world’s imagination. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime discovery – not just for collectors, but for the sake of preserving the story of one of the greatest minds in history.”