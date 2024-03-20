Warning to passengers ahead of the holiday season after man arrested at East Midlands Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today (March 20) East Midlands Airport Police have issued a warning to passengers ahead of the holiday season to remind them of fines and fees for misbehaviour at the airports and in planes.

Officers reminded passengers that if they are ‘deemed unfit to fly’ they might be denied boarding. Those who delay a flight from taking off may be fined up to £5,000, while passengers disrupting a flight can face up to two years behind the bars.

Anyone who causes a mid-air incident can receive an expensive diversion fee of up to £80, 000. Passengers who cause a flight to be cancelled may face a lifetime ban and never be allowed to fly again.

The warning comes after an incident which took place yesterday (March 19) and saw a man arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.