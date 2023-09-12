News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Warning to Derbyshire dog owners after pet needs emergency vets after being bitten by adder

A High Peak dog owner is warning others to be alert after his dog was bitten by an adder.
By Lucy Ball
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
An adder bit Tom Brennan's dog while they were out walking in the High Peak.An adder bit Tom Brennan's dog while they were out walking in the High Peak.
An adder bit Tom Brennan's dog while they were out walking in the High Peak.

Tom Brennan’s Vizsla Scout dog was bitten by an adder and required emergency veterinary care.

He said: “We had a worrying 12 hours in the emergency vets, fortunately she’s now on the mend.

“We initially thought it was a reaction to an insect bite.

An adder bit Tom Brennan's dog while they were out walking in the High Peak.An adder bit Tom Brennan's dog while they were out walking in the High Peak.
An adder bit Tom Brennan's dog while they were out walking in the High Peak.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The lump appeared almost instantly and she was shivering, unable to walk and very lethargic within 30 minutes.

“Adder bites can be fatal to dogs without urgent treatment, especially smaller breeds.”Tom took his dog to the vets and was told that adder bites are ‘extremely rare’ in the North West but not unheard of, especially late August and early September.

He said: “We were told to attach bells to her collar when walking off-lead in the hills this time of year.”

The adder bit Tom’s dog near Mossy Lea in Old Glossop.

Related topics:DerbyshireHigh PeakNorth West