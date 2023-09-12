Warning to Derbyshire dog owners after pet needs emergency vets after being bitten by adder
Tom Brennan’s Vizsla Scout dog was bitten by an adder and required emergency veterinary care.
He said: “We had a worrying 12 hours in the emergency vets, fortunately she’s now on the mend.
“We initially thought it was a reaction to an insect bite.
“The lump appeared almost instantly and she was shivering, unable to walk and very lethargic within 30 minutes.
“Adder bites can be fatal to dogs without urgent treatment, especially smaller breeds.”Tom took his dog to the vets and was told that adder bites are ‘extremely rare’ in the North West but not unheard of, especially late August and early September.
He said: “We were told to attach bells to her collar when walking off-lead in the hills this time of year.”
The adder bit Tom’s dog near Mossy Lea in Old Glossop.