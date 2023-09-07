News you can trust since 1855
Warning issued as snake spotted enjoying sunny weather at Chesterfield Golf Club

Chesterfield Golf Club members received an unusual message after a snake was seen enjoying the sunny weather at the golf course .
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 7th Sep 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 14:29 BST
The grass snake was spotted basking in the sun on the 11th fairway on the golf course, on Wednesday, September 6.

Members of the club were alerted to the rare visitor just before 5pm – but were told the snake was not dangerous.

The message read: “Believed to be a British grass snake, the species is not harmful. So please don’t be alarmed. We just wanted to give members warning that we’re sharing our home with a wide variety of wildlife.”