The incident took place just after 11.30am on March 21 in Brearley Park in Old Whittington, near the skate park.

A woman was walking her dog, which was on the lead, when it was attacked by a male brown-beige pocket bully, which was off the lead. The puppy ended up with bite marks and the owner said he was shaken up after the incident.

The incident has been reported to the police and a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were contacted on Thursday 21 March to reports of a dog attack in Brearley Park, Old Whittington.

