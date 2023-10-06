Warm welcome for TV presenter Kevin McCloud on visit to competition winner's 400-year-old home in Matlock

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Taylor was one of three successful entrants in a nationwide contest, run by Belper-based Vaillant, who shared their experiences with Kevin about the benefits of heat pump technology.

Eco-friendly John’s home is a 400-year-old barn conversion with walls that are more than 2ft in depth. He decided to swap his old gas boiler which was nearing the end of its life for a low carbon alternative. John said: “Like many homeowners, we’re always looking at ways we can lessen our impact on the planet, so when it came to upgrading our existing heating system, I was keen to know if a heat pump was possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, John received funding of £5,000 to put towards the equipment and installation costs last year.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Competition winner John Taylor meets TV presenter Kevin McCloud (photo: Mark Harvey/Caters Photography)

John, 72, said: “Not only has the installation of the Vaillant aroTHERM plus helped us significantly reduce our carbon emissions, but it’s already been put through its paces during the cold snap we had in December, where temperatures in the area dropped to -7°C. The air source heat pump worked efficiently to ensure not only were we warm, but we also had enough hot water too.

“Having installed the heat pump, it was our installers, IMS Heat who suggested we enter the Vaillant competition, which we did as we wanted to help show that even older, historic properties, like our own, can be suitable for heat pumps."

Kevin McCloud said: “I can’t imagine meeting a more enthusiastic promoter of heat pump technology that John. What I find most fascinating about his story and the relationship with this machine is that it’s a more integrated approach so he’s got an electric car and a large solar array and heat pump technology, and, magically, seven and a half pence off-peak tariff and it’s a combination of those that he’s saving himself a huge amount of cash every year and the most exciting thing of all he's doing it in a Grade II listed building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two other winning entries include a 1960’s semi-detached house in Peacehaven and an idyllic Cornish boathouse.