Wanted convict on the run may have travelled to Derbyshire

Police are appealing for helping finding a convict who has gone on the run and who may have travelled to Derbyshire.

South Yorkshire Police in Doncaster are asking for the public to help find find wanted man Noel Ward, who absconded from HMP Hatfield on 8 October.

The 39-year-old was serving a sentence for conspiracy to defraud and was released on temporary licence and failed to report back at the given date and time.

Since this time, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Ward. Police are now asking for help from anyone has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Ward is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with brown short hair and stubble. He is known to go by the names John Ward, Patrick Noel Christopher Ward, Noel Coke and Noel James Coyle. He has links to locations across the country and may have travelled to Derbyshire.

Members of the public who see Ward are being warned not to approach him, but to call 999.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call 101 and quote investigation number 14/177145/25 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/0oJWp