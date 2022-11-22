Walkers warned as bridleway closed due to maintenance in Derbyshire Park

Maintenance work is due to take place at Osborne’s Pond in Derbyshire County Council-run Shipley Country Park this week.

Repairs needed to the control valve which is used to draw down the water level in Osborne’s Pond will be carried out from Wednesday, November 23.

Shipley Lane bridleway will be closed to walkers and all other traffic from Wednesday at the point it crosses the spillway, close to the entrance from Roper Avenue, from Wednesday to allow this work to take place. It is expected to re-open on Saturday, November 26.

Diversions will be in place to direct visitors wishing to get to Shipley Hill and Derby Lodge Tea Rooms.

