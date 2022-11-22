Walkers warned as bridleway closed due to maintenance in Derbyshire Park
Maintenance work is due to take place at Osborne’s Pond in Shipley Country Park this week.
Repairs needed to the control valve which is used to draw down the water level in Osborne’s Pond will be carried out from Wednesday, November 23.
Shipley Lane bridleway will be closed to walkers and all other traffic from Wednesday at the point it crosses the spillway, close to the entrance from Roper Avenue, from Wednesday to allow this work to take place. It is expected to re-open on Saturday, November 26.
Diversions will be in place to direct visitors wishing to get to Shipley Hill and Derby Lodge Tea Rooms.
Councillor Carolyn Renwick, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused while this routine repair work takes place and every effort will be made to reopen the bridleway as soon as possible.”