Walker's ‘utter shock’ after trees felled in Derbyshire woodland owned by Chatsworth Estate

Hucknall Wood is easily accessible via a public footpath off Hodmire Lane in the village of Ault Hucknall and is a popular spot for walkers.

But it has recently become a scene of ‘devastation’ according to resident Anne Deak, who contacted the Derbyshire Times in an effort to ‘expose vast deforestation’ that has taken place in the area.

She said: “Yesterday I took a walk in my local woods as I often do. It is Bramley Vale forest some belonging to Chatsworth Estate and I found this utter devastation.

Hucknall Wood has become a scene of 'devastation', according to resident Anne Deak who sent this picture of the alleged deforestation

“I was so shocked and saddened that I did a bit of research and wrote off to the forestry commission to ask some questions and raise my utter shock at the situation that presented.

"Please expose this act and make people accountable for this devastation.”

But the Forestry Commission, which is responsible for the management of publicly owned forests and the regulation of both public and private forestry in England, approved the felling in order to remove trees affected by ash dieback disease .

They explained how landowners need to get a felling licence before trees are cut down, depending on whether an exemption to the need for a licence applies.

The non-ministerial government department granted a felling licence for Hucknall Wood in 2021, giving the landowner five years to carry out the required work.

The license was granted for regeneration felling operations within a woodland block of 13 hectares within the Chatsworth Estate, in order to remove trees affected by ash dieback disease and promote species diversity.

A spokesperson said: “The Forestry Commission approved felling in Hucknall Wood last year, in order to remove trees affected by ash dieback disease and promote species diversity.

“This was therefore legal activity and no further investigations are required. We take protecting all trees and woodlands extremely seriously and always review any allegations of illegal tree felling.”

The felled trees will be replaced under a restocking condition before June 2026, the Forestry Commission said.

This will include mixed broadleaf species such as Oak and Birch.

You can report suspected illegal tree felling online by visiting www.gov.uk/guidance/report-suspected-illegal-tree-felling.