Volunteers to the rescue at muddy 50th Cromford Steam Rally

Friday’s downpour affected the ground conditions at Highacres Farm, Brackenfield, where the 50th anniversary rally was held over the weekend.

Jan Wearing commented on the rally’s Facebook page: “Had a lovely time at the steam rally, came prepared with wellies, I know some people were quite angry that they were not warned about the conditions, but let’s be right about it, it’s a steam rally with very heavy machinery cutting up the fields.

"The weather over the last few days had been dreadful, something that no one can do anything about. We were there for hours and really enjoyed it, mud and all. It was great to see people out and about again.”

Hayley Johnson said: “Fab show guys, and thanks to the tractor lads for towing us and friends off the field.”

Lisa Matthews posted: “Absolutely brilliant weekend, thank you, we camped in a tent and, yes, weather was trying but we had a fab time, wading through the mud unfortunately. Grateful for help getting off site, how well organised it was with the unfortunate weather.”

Martin Mosley commented on social media: “Well done to all involved in difficult conditions, didn’t dampen our enjoyment.”

Adam Whittle, secretary of Cromford Steam Rally, commented on Facebook: “We got there in the end and we made the best of a terrible situation. Thank you to all who came and supported us.

"A huge thank you must also be given to our site helpers and committee. From set up to laying ground cover and towing vehicles on, you have worked so hard. You have worked tirelessly for days to ensure the continuation of Cromford Steam Rally.”

Traction engine arrives at the rally.

Vehicles lined up by the side of a muddy route.

Military vehicles were well equipped to handle the muddy terrain at the rally.

Tractors were a big draw for visitors to the rally.