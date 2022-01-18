Volunteers tackle speeding drivers in Chesterfield amid community concerns
Volunteers with Community Speedwatch have been out in Chesterfield to tackle speeding drivers.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:30 pm
Checks took place in the Walton area at the weekend.
A spokesperson for Hasland, Holmebrook and Walton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “The community has raised concerns over the speed of traffic on Walton Road.
“To help asses the situation Community Speedwatch held a session on Walton Road over the weekend.
“The times and locations of sessions change on a regular basis, helping us to get an accurate picture of what is happening.”