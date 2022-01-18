Volunteers tackle speeding drivers in Chesterfield amid community concerns

Checks took place in the Walton area at the weekend.

A spokesperson for Hasland, Holmebrook and Walton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “The community has raised concerns over the speed of traffic on Walton Road.

“To help asses the situation Community Speedwatch held a session on Walton Road over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community Speedwatch volunteers on Walton Road, Chesterfield.