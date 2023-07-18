Volunteers needed in Derbyshire to help run the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

The charity, which organises the Poppy Appeal every October and November, relies on more than 3,500 dedicated volunteers to help deliver the appeal across the UK each year and they are seeking new volunteers across the county and in need of a Poppy Appeal Organiser in North Wingfield.

Volunteers help to distribute poppies within their communities – nearly 35 million across the UK - and can take on a range of roles including Poppy Appeal Organisers who lead a team of dedicated volunteers in their area.

The Royal British Legion says all volunteers will be fully trained and the role can help people develop skills such as public speaking and building confidence, and will allow you to make new friends, and be part of a national appeal, which is giving back to the many people in the armed forces who have served and sacrificed.

The Royal British legion is appealing for Derbyshire volunteers to help with its poppy campaign. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Anyone interested in finding out more about being a volunteer can contact the Royal British Legion on a dedicated helpline 0345 845 1945, or online at rbl.org.uk/poppyappealvolunteer.

The money raised from the poppy appeal can make a vital difference to people in the Armed Forces community. In Buckinghamshire, the charity has helped the Armed Forces community from the area in a range of ways, from mental health support, help with recovery, advice on gaining employment, housing help and managing the cost of living.

In the year to September 2022, people in the Armed Forces community in Gloucestershire have received more than 200 grants from Royal British Legion, totalling more than £170,000 to help with everything from housing, the cost of living, help with their mobility and getting back to work.

Jess Henson, the Community Fundraiser for the Royal British Legion in Derbyshire, said: “We would encourage anyone who is interested in volunteering to get in touch with us to find out more. You will be fully supported in the role, including receiving training before the Poppy Appeal.”