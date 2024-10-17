Volunteers at Derbyshire charity shop celebrate after being named Organisation of the Year at Chesterfield and NE Derbyshire Volunteer Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Volunteers and staff of the Sue Ryder shop in Clay Cross attended the awards ceremony at the Winding Wheel theatre on October 2 where they were named “Organisation of the Year.”
The volunteers were put forward for this award by the store manager, James Bullas and his assistant Olivia Manfredi.
James described how proud he was of his team of volunteers and seeing them getting recognition through this award.
The store manager said: “I’m incredibly proud of them. Part of the motivation for me and Liv to put them forward was because they deserve the recognition.
“They put a lot of hours in for us, and some of them you just can't keep away from the shop. They’re just a fantastic bunch of people.”
When lead volunteer Jacky Aspley found out her team of volunteers had been put forward for the awards, she said she was both “surprised” and “elated”.
Jacky puts the team's recent awards success down to how well Sue Ryder Clay Cross’ team of volunteers works with each other.
She said: “It’s like a big family and everybody gets on with everybody else. It’s just so rewarding coming into this role and making friends.
“I’d recommend anybody come and join our team, especially people who have retired like myself and feel as though they want to get back out into the world, get involved and find people to talk to.”
Not only was the charity shop awarded organisation of the year at the ceremony, an individual award was given to one of the volunteers, Brian Taylor who was named volunteer of the year.
Lead Volunteer Jacky said: “It was wonderful. We were all ecstatic to hear Brian’s name called as he’s a lovely man. We’re all very proud of him.
“In fact one of the teams from another company that were sitting behind us said ‘why can't we have him’ as he went up to get his award. It is well deserved.”
Store manager James added that Brian was “fully deserving” of the award and thanked his assistant, Olivia for spearheading getting the team nominated for these awards.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.