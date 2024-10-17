Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteer staff at a Derbyshire charity shop said they were left “ecstatic” after picking up accolades at the Chesterfield and NE Derbyshire Volunteer Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers and staff of the Sue Ryder shop in Clay Cross attended the awards ceremony at the Winding Wheel theatre on October 2 where they were named “Organisation of the Year.”

The volunteers were put forward for this award by the store manager, James Bullas and his assistant Olivia Manfredi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James described how proud he was of his team of volunteers and seeing them getting recognition through this award.

The Sue Ryder team at the Chesterfield and NE Derbyshire Volunteer Awards at the Winding Wheel theatre.

The store manager said: “I’m incredibly proud of them. Part of the motivation for me and Liv to put them forward was because they deserve the recognition.

“They put a lot of hours in for us, and some of them you just can't keep away from the shop. They’re just a fantastic bunch of people.”

When lead volunteer Jacky Aspley found out her team of volunteers had been put forward for the awards, she said she was both “surprised” and “elated”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacky puts the team's recent awards success down to how well Sue Ryder Clay Cross’ team of volunteers works with each other.

She said: “It’s like a big family and everybody gets on with everybody else. It’s just so rewarding coming into this role and making friends.

“I’d recommend anybody come and join our team, especially people who have retired like myself and feel as though they want to get back out into the world, get involved and find people to talk to.”

Not only was the charity shop awarded organisation of the year at the ceremony, an individual award was given to one of the volunteers, Brian Taylor who was named volunteer of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead Volunteer Jacky said: “It was wonderful. We were all ecstatic to hear Brian’s name called as he’s a lovely man. We’re all very proud of him.

“In fact one of the teams from another company that were sitting behind us said ‘why can't we have him’ as he went up to get his award. It is well deserved.”

Store manager James added that Brian was “fully deserving” of the award and thanked his assistant, Olivia for spearheading getting the team nominated for these awards.