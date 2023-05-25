News you can trust since 1855
Vivienne Westwood's political slogan T-shirt will go under the hammer at Derbyshire auction house

A vintage T-shirt with a political slogan by Derbyshire-born fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood is up for auction.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th May 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:14 BST
This political slogan T-shirt is one of three Vivienne Westwood creations up for auction (photo: Emma Errington/Hansons)This political slogan T-shirt is one of three Vivienne Westwood creations up for auction (photo: Emma Errington/Hansons)
This political slogan T-shirt is one of three Vivienne Westwood creations up for auction (photo: Emma Errington/Hansons)

The shocking pink T-shirt, which bears the slogan ‘I am not a terrorist, please don’t arrest me’ on a red heart, was released in 2005 to raise money for human rights group Liberty.

At the time, the tops aimed to draw attention to government proposals to create new terrorism offences which included allowing three months’ detention without charge.

The example is being sold with two other Westwood T-shirts in Hansons’ June 1 Decorative Arts Auction, estimate £120-£150 for all three. The other T-shirts feature a cream cotton floral design/VW Orb logo and a multi-striped T-shirt edged in royal blue. All display original labels and tags.

Westwood, who was born in Tintwistle in Derbyshire’s High Peak, was largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new wave fashions into the mainstream. She died in December 2022 in the year that she was ranked by Sky Arts as the fourth most influential artist in Britain in the last half century.

To bid on the T-shirts, lot 103, visit www.hansonslive.co.uk or www.the-saleroom.com.

Hansons’ clothing/textiles consultant Notty Hornblower will be offering free valuations at Hansons, Heage Lane, Etwall, Derbyshire on June 15, from 10am to 4pm. To book an appointment, email [email protected] or call 01283 733988.

Related topics:DerbyshireBritain