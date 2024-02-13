News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

VIP guest meets living history actor who plays her great-great-great-grandfather at Derbyshire tourist attraction Heights of Abraham

A woman who visited Matlock Bath to search for the gravestone of her great-great-great-grandfather, the Victorian owner of the Heights of Abraham, was invited back to perform the cable car switch-on ceremony at the award-winning tourist attraction.
By Gay Bolton
Published 13th Feb 2024, 11:23 GMT

Joanna Brown met up with living history actor David Oxley, who plays her ancestor, when she pushed the button to signal the start of this year’s season.

Devon based Joanna said: “Last September when I stepped off the cable car at the top I was shocked to see a sign advertising daily tours by Benjamin Bryan, the very relative I was seeking. It was a wonderful feeling. I couldn’t wait to meet him again today, and to meet the current owners of the Heights too”.

The estate’s current custodians, the Pugh family, invited Joanna back to meet her famous relative at the beginning of a milestone year for the resort.

Rupert Pugh, development director at the Heights, said “2024 is a really special year for all of us here at the Heights. We are celebrating both a golden and a ruby anniversary, as it’s 50 years since my parents took over the stewardship of the estate and began their huge restoration project, and 40 years since they installed the cable car system, which transformed this estate into one of England’s top tourist attractions”.

As Saturday was also the start of the Lunar New Year, hundreds of guests were entertained by the Sheffield Chinese Lion Dance Team who visited the Heights to perform their Lion Dance of good fortune. The dancers were accompanied by three musicians who provided a percussive traditional beat, as dragon flag wavers and the lion created a spellbinding show to herald in the Year of the Dragon.

The Heights of Abraham is open daily until February 26, then Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays (long weekends) until March 18, then daily from March 22 to November 3, 2024. Between November 22 and December 30 the Heights will present its very first winter lights trail, the Lights of Abraham. For more information www.heightsofabraham.com

Joanna Brown pushes the green button to launch the cable car season, watched by living history actor David Oxley who plays her great-great-great grandfather Benjamin Bryan at the award-winning tourist attraction.

1. Heights of Abraham season launch

Joanna Brown pushes the green button to launch the cable car season, watched by living history actor David Oxley who plays her great-great-great grandfather Benjamin Bryan at the award-winning tourist attraction. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Andrew and Vanessa Pugh installed the cable car system at Heights of Abraham 40 years ago, having taken on the stewardship of the estate 10 years previously.

2. Heights of Abraham season launch

Andrew and Vanessa Pugh installed the cable car system at Heights of Abraham 40 years ago, having taken on the stewardship of the estate 10 years previously. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Sophie, Vanessa, Georgie, Andrew and Rupert Pugh, current custodians of the Heights of Abraham.

3. Heights of Abraham season launch

Sophie, Vanessa, Georgie, Andrew and Rupert Pugh, current custodians of the Heights of Abraham. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Rupert, Georgie and Vanessa Pugh with Joanna Brown and David Oxley (who plays Benjamin Bryan).

4. Heights of Abraham season launch

Rupert, Georgie and Vanessa Pugh with Joanna Brown and David Oxley (who plays Benjamin Bryan). Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Matlock BathDerbyshireVictorianDevon