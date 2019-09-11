Vintage clothing and jewellery pop-up shop to open in Chesterfield town centre

A new pop-up shop selling vintage clothing and jewellery is set to open in Chesterfield.

Charlotte Bolton, 25, from Chesterfield, has a fashion brand called Rate Cute that sells vintage, upcycled and handmade clothing, jewellery and accessories.

From Friday, September 20, Charlotte is going to be leasing the old Grainger Games unit in the town centre.

“I will be stocking products from small businesses and independent designers from all across the UK,” Charlotte said. “We wil be stocking vintage clothing, handmade clothing, accessories, jewellery, prints, greetings cards, homewares and ceramics - all unique, fun, modern and quirky.

“We will be open until Christmas - hopefully longer - but I’m hoping it will be a fresh and exciting shop for the high street.

“We are also going to be a single use plastic free shop, as we want to bring an eco-friendly experience to the highs treet in the hope that it inspires others to do so too.”

The first 20 customers on September 20 will receive a free goody bag.

Charlotte was previously working as a junior graphic designer but decided to leave in March to pursue a freelance career in design and work on developing her business.

Explaining more about her brand, Charlotte said: “Rate Cute is a fashion and lifestyle brand with the motive of making fashion more ethical and sustainable - I focus on selling vintage and upcycled clothing, as well as handmaking clothes from secondhand materials. I am a huge advocate for shopping independently, locally and sustainably, and I hope that my brand will inspire others to do the same.”

She added: “I’m super excited - I did the yarnbombing in Chesterfield a few years ago, to try and bring something fun and creative to the town, so now I’m really excited to be opening a pop-up shop which is definitely going to bring something different.”