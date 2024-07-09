Villagers object to plan to extend historic cottage in Peak District village conservation area

The applicant is seeking full planning permission to build an extension to 2 Castle Cottage, Middleton by Youlgrave which would replace an existing lean-to.

Villagers in the Peak District are up in arms over plans to add a large extension to an historic cottage in a conservation area.

An application for consent to alter 2 Castle Cottage on an unnamed road from The Square to Coldwell End at Middleton by Youlgrave has been submitted to the Peak District National Park authority.

Mr J. Lack is seeking full planning permission to replace to an existing lean-to extension on the west elevation with a single storey flat roof parapet extension with a roof lantern to create a larger kitchen and dining space. The proposal includes demolishing a porch on the north elevation of the house and building a pitched roof extension to enable the garage to be linked to the main house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, letters and emails objecting to the proposals have outweighed messages of support during the public consultation period.

Donna Sealey, who moved into the adjoining property 1 Castle Cottage earlier this year, wrote: “This is our forever home; we have seen the owners of No 2 on just three occasions, the only thing they informed us about is that they are planning to do a loft conversion, to which they said they did not need planning permission. It was therefore quite a shock to receive the letter informing us about the planning application and the extent of the building works, particularly at the rear where there is direct involvement of our property. When for sale, the auctioneer site described no2 as being a “charming semi-detached cottage”. If this development goes ahead the charm of both cottages will be completely lost.”

Peter Worrall of Greenacres, Middleton by Youlgreave wrote: “The proposed large, protruding, out of proportion extension detracts from the character and appearance of the original building and the attached semi-detached cottage. The proposal would cause a negative change in vista when walking along the road from The Square and detract from the setting of the original building.”

Middleton and Smerrill Council said that the proposed flat roof would be highy visible and out of keeping with other buildings in the village conservation area. The council stated: “The massing appears to double the footprint so is not subservient to the original build and the style of the building with its exposed timber features will be greatly affected by this proposal which is not sympathetic to the structure of the two semi-detached cottages and detracts from their symmetry. Council considers that these proposals will detract from the aesthetic quality of the conservation area when viewed from all public access points in the village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Ross, of Rock House, Alport commented: “This beautiful cottage is one of the first things you see when entering the quintessentially English small village of Middleton By Youlgrave. The cottage was built for the head gardener of Middleton Hall and it has a second cottage attached to it making it a semi-detached cottage. I have viewed the plans and must object as they are totally out of proportion to the footprint of the cottages and will completely ruin these beautiful examples of a workers cottage from the last century. Surely we have a responsibility to preserve these buildings in their original state for the future generations as once they are gone no more will ever be built. Please preserve this beautiful area and do not allow such a modern and incongruous building to be added to this unique cottage. Surely this property should now be listed?”

In a message of support for the application, Andrew Ford of Lower Farm, Sheldon wrote: “The owners understand the heritage of 2 Castle Cottage and are extremely aware of the importance of building on, not detracting from, its history . The proposed plans will allow a building that is currently not suitable for family life to be made into a home which can accommodate not just the two owners, but also their visiting adult children and grandchildren. The village needs to be kept alive and 2 Castle Cottage in its current state can provide no more than a holiday home or a small dwelling for two people.

“The owners love the village of Middleton by Youlgrave and are passionate about playing a full part in the community. They have lived in the Peak District for many years and everything they have done previously has been about enhancing the property they own, renovating to a very high standard and adding positively to the community they live in.