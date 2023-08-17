Villagers near Chesterfield raise £10,000 to bring back gala after 40 years

Calow Gala will take place on bank holiday Monday, August 28, from 10am to 5pm at the recreation ground, off Oaks Farm Lane. The event will be at the same site where it ran up until the 80s.

Penny Cartledge, who chairs the gala association, said: “Calow Gala used to be an annual event but was abandoned following the demise of the coal industry in the area. Funding disappeared and it was resigned to history.

"Following the Covid pandemic we needed something good to focus on. The gala was suggested and we made a decision to try and resurrect it. We have been busy since last October arranging fundraisers and bringing the community together to raise the money needed.

Do you recognise anyone in this Calow Gala procession of the 80s and what was the marching band called? (photo: Samantha Sherlock)

"Our first event was a Christmas Fair. We raised over £1,000 and learned a lot about holding an event!! We had some great feedback and carried on. Our next event was bingo with a pie and peas supper. We held an indoor car boot sale, a Spring Fair and even a Drag Queen night. A second bingo evening was our last fundraising event.

"We initially thought we would hold a low key event with just a few stalls, perhaps a dog show.......well that turned in to well over 60 stalls selling food, drink, crafts, gifts etc. live music, a bar, a friendly dog show (entry on the day), emergency vehicles, local groups, charities and local businesses, small funfair rides and inflatables, fancy dress and art competitions.