Village pub honoured for helping support serving military and veterans

A Derbyshire charity supporting servicemen and women as well as military veterans has recognised a village pub which has helped raise over £1,000 for its work

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, also known as the Soldiers', Sailors', and Airmen's Families Association, is a UK charity that provides support to serving men and women and veterans from the British Armed Forces and their families or dependents.

Peter Bower of the Bolsover and district SSAFA team presented the staff and customers of the Horse and Groom pub in the village of Scarcliffe with a certificate to acknowledge their raising over £1,000 over the past 18 months.

Mike Madin, SSAFA Branch Secretary said: “This small pub has been supportive of SSAFA for many years and the regular customers have always been generous but to put donations amounting to over £1000 in the collection tins over such a short period of time illustrates how much they value the work done by SSAFA in the area.

"We have to raise all our funds ourselves to keep the local branch running and supporting both serving personnel, veterans and their families. One pub raising such an amount is a wonderful mark of appreciation of our continued work and we are enormously grateful to the staff and customers of the Horse and Groom, Scarcliffe for their support.”

SSAFA is the oldest military charity in the UK. The Charity was formed in 1885 (140 years ago this year) SSAFA Derbyshire was formed in 1894 and our team of volunteers offer practical, emotional and financial support to eligible clients across Derbyshire The branch is based in Belper, with volunteers operating all across the county