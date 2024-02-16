Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

An officer’s report to the council said that Class E included the sale of food and drink retail which could result in the requirement for expanded kitchen facilities with extraction equipment, odours and noise considerations. Class E also covered indoor sport/fitness use which could lead to noise and disturbance for residents. The officer recommended permitted development rights be controlled to enable further consideration of potential operations which may have an adverse impact on the amenity of residents,