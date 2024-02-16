Village near Chesterfield is set for a new shop in place of terrace house
The application for 16 The Green, Hasland shows the proposed shop would be created on the ground floor with a one-bedroom flat above.
No details were submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council about what the nature of retail business will be.
The applicant Mason & Hollingworth applied for change of use consent to create ground floor shop (Class E) and one first floor flat (Class C3).
An officer’s report to the council said that Class E included the sale of food and drink retail which could result in the requirement for expanded kitchen facilities with extraction equipment, odours and noise considerations. Class E also covered indoor sport/fitness use which could lead to noise and disturbance for residents. The officer recommended permitted development rights be controlled to enable further consideration of potential operations which may have an adverse impact on the amenity of residents,