Views still sought on Derbyshire council proposals to cut funding for community groups

Concerned residents are being urged to have their say during the last days of a public consultation on Derbyshire council’s proposals to consider ending over £1m of funding for 50 community and voluntary groups as part of ongoing saving plans.

The cash-strapped Conservative-controlled county council launched two 12-week consultations into the future of discretionary grant funding relating to two types of handouts for voluntary and community groups which currently receive over £1m from the council.

And residents still have until August 20 to voice their views on the council proposals that could see the end of the two handouts by March 2025, including Adult Social Care Discretionary Grant Funding, and Corporate Services and Transformation Discretionary Grant Funding.

Cllr Natalie Hoy, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, said: “If you haven’t already given your views, then I’d encourage people to take part in the consultation.

The Entrance To Derbyshire County Council'S County Hall, Off Bank Road, In Matlock

“We want to hear from as many people as possible so that we can take everyone’s views into consideration before making any decisions.

“Like all other councils across the country we’re facing increasing financial pressures that are outside our control.

“Many of these organisations have been receiving grants for up to 20 years as a matter of course.

“But over that time Derbyshire’s population has changed – as have people’s aspirations, needs and preferences for support – which is why we have to ensure we’re providing services they need.

“Our current financial challenges also mean it is absolutely essential that the limited funding we do have available is spent wisely and that’s why we want to hear from as many people as possible.”

Stopping Adult Social Care Grants would affect 30 community and voluntary groups which currently receive annual grants totalling just over £722,000 to support work including advocacy, training, befriending and social activities.

The council currently provides discretionary grant funding to eleven voluntary sector organisations to help with befriending support and it also provides a discretionary grant to seven voluntary sector organisations to provide social inclusion activity including Mencap, Borrowbrook Homelink, Age UK, The African Caribbean Community Association and well-being charity The Bureau.

It has also supported luncheon clubs and the Bolsover Woodlands Enterprise, self-advocacy organisation Our Vision, and Our Future for people with learning disabilities, and it has funded ten voluntary and community sector infrastructure organisations.

A further 20 groups, that currently receive just over £333,000, would be affected by the proposal to stop Corporate Services and Transformation Grants.

These include voluntary and community groups where funding has helped to support the black, minority and ethnic sector, and has also helped with training and guidance and with specialist advice for groups including Derbyshire Law Centre and Citizens Advice Mid Mercia.

Derbyshire County Council has stated that out of the total 50 organisations, seven would be affected by both sets of proposals under Adult Social Care, and Corporate Services and Transformation, if they are finalised.

Following a previous consultation in 2022, all groups receiving funding were told that grants would cease and the council would commission services where required instead.

However, due to budget pressures, commissioning did not get underway and the council must now prioritise its statutory services.

The council has blamed factors beyond its control for its financial plight including higher than anticipated inflation, higher prices for fuel, energy and materials, meeting the cost of the national pay award and the unprecedented increase in demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.

Cllr Carol Hart, Cabinet Member for Health and Communities, said the council has a responsibility to ensure it is making the best use of its finite resources to support people fairly across the county and that it protects services for those who need them most.

She added: “I’d like to reassure people that these are proposals only and no decisions will be taken until we’ve had the chance to hear everyone’s views and take them into account.”

The consultation runs until August 20 and people can give their views on both proposals by filling in an online questionnaire via this council link: https://www.derbyshire.gov.uk/council/have-your-say/consultation-search/consultation-details/end-of-discretionary-grant-funding.aspx

And an easy-read version of the online questionnaire is also available to fill in online and paper copies of both the standard and easy-read questionnaire are available on request by contacting the council at the following email address: [email protected]

Direct consultations have also been taking place with all the organisations affected as well as with the people who use them.

Derbyshire County Council has been addressing a number of saving proposals to meet its estimated budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after it has blamed its financial plight on external economic influences.