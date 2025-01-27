Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading lingerie brand, Victoria’s Secret, will launch a standalone store in a Derbyshire shopping centre.

Victoria’s Secret will move from its current home in Next at the Derbion complex to its own shop in the centre. Shoppers will be able to browse the full product line, including lingerie, sleepwear, swimwear and fragrances and have access to Victoria’s Secret sister brand, PINK. An in-store bra fit expert will provide free fittings.

Work is set to begin on transforming the new space this spring, with the doors to the new store set to open in summer. To mark the grand opening, Victoria’s Secret will host a series of exciting in-store celebrations and events,

The announcement follows a strong year for Derbion in 2024, which saw the arrival of new brands such as B&M, White Stuff and Pavers, alongside store uplifts from existing retailers including JD, Greggs, Superdrug, and New Look.

VIctoria's Secret is set to open its new standalone store in Derbion this summer. The brand is currently accommodated in the shopping centre's branch of Next.

Beth McDonald, managing director at Derbion, commented: “Victoria’s Secret is an iconic brand that we know our customers love, so we’re delighted to announce that they have chosen to open a new standalone store at Derbion.

"The arrival of Victoria’s Secret highlights the strength of our leasing strategy, which continues to attract and retain big-name brands that draw shoppers from all over the region. And this is just the beginning - there’s plenty more to come in fashion and beyond throughout 2025!”

Nicola Reeve, head of retail at Victoria’s Secret, added: “We are pleased to be expanding our presence in Derby with the opening of this new permanent location at Derbion.

“Over the past few years, we have continued to expand our presence across the UK opening new locations in thriving retail destinations. This new space at Derbion will allow us to serve more of our customers from across the East Midlands as well as draw in new visitors.”

For more information, visit www.derbion.com.