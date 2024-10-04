Victorian mansion Hurst House in Chesterfield is still on the market after failing to find new owner at auction

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024
A Victorian mansion in Chesterfield is still on the market after failing to sell at auction.

Hurst House on Abercrombie Street is a Grade II listed building and dates from the 1840s when it was built as a private residence.

The property was offered for auction in September with a guide price of £375,000, exclusive of fees. Chrissie Watterson, head of marketing at SDL Property Auctions, said: “We are continuing to market the property with the aim of securing a post-auction sale. We have not had seller instructions to relist this in another auction.”

Built in a mock Italian style, the property has walled gardens and occupies a large corner plot on Abercrombie Street and Sheffield Road.

Hurst House at Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield is still on the market after failing to find a new owner at auction (photo: SDL Property Auctions)

The house was occupied by Chesterfield Grammar School from 1928 until 1967. Adult classes were held there for half a century, organised by the Chesterfield branch of the Workers Education Authority and Sheffield University Extramural Department.

In latter years Hurst House has been part of a wrangle involving the Chesterfield Schools Foundation charity, who owned the property, and transfer of that charity’s assets into a countywide Foundation Derbyshire charity. The county council has been a trustee of the Chesterfield Schools Foundation charity since 1991.

SDL Property Auctions are marketing Hurst House on behalf of the county council. The auction house states: “In our opinion the property has significant scope for a varied range of uses including serviced offices, nursery and residential conversion to apartments subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.”

