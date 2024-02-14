Vicar sleeps out in churchyard to raise money and awareness of the needs of homeless young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Before becoming a vicar, Neil worked with housing organisations and YMCAs, and longs for a time when no one is homeless or poorly housed.

All the money donated will help YMCA Derbyshire to provide vital services that support young people in need of housing and other assistance.

Neil will be taking part in the annual Sleep Easy event run by YMCA Derbyshire and will be bedding down on Friday 8th March and hopes that’s the weather is as kind as the people who have already donated money to his cause.

Revd. Neil practices before his sleep out

More details on the work of YMCA Derbyshire can be found on their website at, YMCA Derbyshire | Changing Lives in Derby and Derbyshire.