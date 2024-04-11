Veterinary care company IVC Evidensia is applying for planning consent to alter the vacant Dye House at Milford Mill on Derby Road, Milford, near Belper . The proposals include the installation of mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, subdivision of upstairs room, a platform lift and outdoor storage area.

The Dye House is believed to have been constructed in 1832 and has iron-framed windows, iron beams and cast iron columns. A statement from MAS Design Consultants Ltd to Amber Valley Borough Council said: “The layout has been designed to protect any features within the property that are noted as special architectural or historic interest, with minimal changes externally.”