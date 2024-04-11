Vets surgery bid for vacant 19th century building relies on planning consent
Veterinary care company IVC Evidensia is applying for planning consent to alter the vacant Dye House at Milford Mill on Derby Road, Milford, near Belper. The proposals include the installation of mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, subdivision of upstairs room, a platform lift and outdoor storage area.
The Dye House is believed to have been constructed in 1832 and has iron-framed windows, iron beams and cast iron columns. A statement from MAS Design Consultants Ltd to Amber Valley Borough Council said: “The layout has been designed to protect any features within the property that are noted as special architectural or historic interest, with minimal changes externally.”
