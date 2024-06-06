Veteran’s daughter puts wreath on father's grave to commemorate 80th anniversary of D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chesterfield woman has visited her father’s grave today to commemorate D-Day.

Rita Schmidt, from Chesterfield, has visited Shirebrook cemetery today (June 6) to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Rita has placed a wreath on the grave of her father Jan Schmidt, a veteran of the Free Polish Army that fought alongside the Allies.

Rita said: “D-Day was a turning point in the war and indirectly it led to my father escaping from the Nazis and joining the Polish forces. The sacrifices made by him and by all those who fought should be remembered.”

Jan, who had just turned 17 when Germany invaded Poland in September 1939, was one of many residents of western Poland who officially became German citizens after part of the country was annexed by Germany in 1939.

In 1944 he received his call up papers – and it was not an offer he could refuse for to do so would have meant that he and his family would have ended up in a concentration camp.

The German army thought they were sending reinforcements to fight the Allies, but the Polish soldiers, including Jan, saw it as a road to freedom. As soon as they could, they deserted or surrendered to the Allies.

Jan was posted to the 2nd Warsaw Armoured Division and the Corps advanced north, eventually liberating Bologna in April 1945.

