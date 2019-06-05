'Veteran's Hub' set to land at Chesterfield Town Hall

Armed Forces personnel and their families can access information about support available to them at a Veteran's Hub event in Chesterfield.

The event will run from 10am to midday on Friday, July 26 at Chesterfield Town Hall.

All members of the Armed Forces, including serving, retired, veterans and reservists, can access information on:

Funding

Housing

Re-employment

Representation from Armed Forces welfare charities

Health and Wellbeing

Volunteering

For more information on the event contact: elizabeth.gaunt@dwp.gsi.gov.uk

