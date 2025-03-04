Vegan market with a reggae twist is heading for Derbyshire town
The event in Belper on April 13 will feature Jamaican vegan food stalls, vegan street food, vegan cakes and sweets, vintage clothing, cosmetics, arts and crafts.
A spokesperson said: “We will have vegan market with a twist by having a reggae DJ to keep the crowd entertained with background music. We have stalls from local businesses and a few workshops.
"This is not the first time that the market square has held a vegan event. Belper and Derbyshire has a very strong vegan customer base.”
Belper Vegan Reggae Market will run from 10am until 3.30pm.
Hot drinks and vegan cakes will be sold at No 28 cafe which is in the corner of the market place.
A reggae night will take place in No 28 that evening with live performances by NattyMajor Levi Rubie and ShyVoice backed by Gridlock. The night will include food in the form of Jamaican ital (stew). Tickets £20, available from www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derby/Number-28-Belper/Belper-Live-reggae-night/40715845/
