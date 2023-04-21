News you can trust since 1855
Vegan jogger's plea to close windows when cooking meat to stop 'offensive' smell

A vegan runner has urged neighbours to close their windows while cooking meat, citing the overpowering smell as offensive and making it hard for them to go for a run.

By James Salt
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

The appeal came in a controversial post on the Facebook page, Spotted – Clay Cross, Danesmoor & surrounding areas, has caused quite a stir.

In their post, they encouraged empathy for plant-based neighbours and suggested cooking only vegetables if possible. The post received mixed reactions, with some finding it amusing and others critical.

In their Facebook post, they wrote: "Just a gentle reminder to pleases close your windows when cooking meat. As a vegan runner it is always hard for me. I try to go out running several nights a week around dinner time. When you are cooking with the windows open the smell of meat can be quite over powering. Honestly the odour is offensive. Please have empathy for your #plantbased neighbours by closing windows when cooking meat and only cooking vegetables if possible.”

The post by a vegan runner has well over a thousand reactions on Facebook.The post by a vegan runner has well over a thousand reactions on Facebook.
They also took the opportunity to try and recruit for the vegan cause: “I do not want to be a stereotype so i wont go into detail on why cooking animals is offensive. But I encourage you to do your research and join the movement with others who are fighting back.”

Was this a genuine post or just another Facebook wind-up? You decide.

