VE Day 80 photo gallery: How Derbyshire marked end of World War Two anniversary

In Chesterfield a service of thanksgiving took place to mark the anniversary on May 8.

The service was held by the Borough Council in collaboration with the Chesterfield and District Combined Ex-Services Association.

Duckmanton Primary School hosted their own VE day celebrations which included a street party, war time dancing and crafts.

In Bath Gardens, Bakewell children laid poppies on the war memorial as part of a service.

Children from Brockwell Junior School dressed in period costume to dance in the car park of Chesterfield FC’s stadium.

The day of fun included heritage talks on Chesterfield players’ and staff’s involvement in the Second World War, military stalls and the opportunity to knit a Union Jack.

1 . VE day celebrations Duckmanton primary school VE day celebrations hosted by Councillor Mick Bagshaw. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . VE day celebrations Duckmanton primary school pupils learning a 1940s dance routine. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . VE day celebrations Duckmanton primary school pupils sit down for scones and cream Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . VE day service VE day service of thanksgiving at war the memorial at Chesterfield Town Hall on Rose Hill, led by Rev Patrick Coleman. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales