From 5 to 10 January 2024, Treetops Hospice will be collecting real Christmas trees for recycling after the festive period, in return for a donation to the charity. Volunteers with vans collect trees from driveways and bring them to designated recycling points across Southern Derbyshire and neighbouring areas of Nottinghamshire.

Vans or tippers, of Transit size or larger, are required to help the collection and business, families, or community groups with access to these are encouraged to get in touch and provide support.

Vic Rocca, Treetops Key Events Relationships Manager, said:

Vans and volunteers sought for charity tree recycling scheme this Christmas

“We’re so excited to be offering Treecycling this year. It will be a really fun time and can help blow off the cobwebs following the festive feasting period.

“Volunteers who can offer a day’s help or even a few hours will make a massive difference to collect all the trees booked over the festive period.

“The proceeds raised from Treecycling helps us to care for even more patients and their families across the local community.

Interested in volunteering? Please contact Vic Rocca at Treetops on [email protected] or call 0115 949 1264.

Treetops Hospice provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their loved ones.