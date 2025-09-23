A derelict sports pavilion in Chesterfield which has been repeatedly vandalised is facing demolition under an application seeking planning permission to flatten it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building on Hady Lane, Hady has suffered numerous break-ins since it was taken out of operational use by the borough council in June 2019. Internal fixtures and fittings have been vandalised and the structure is causing liability issues.

Numerous pavilion changing room facilities serving sports fields across the borough are operated by the council. A statement to the authority’s planning department reported: “Over the last five years the usage of certain pavilions has dropped leading to various structures been mothballed due to lack of usage and have become vandalised resulting in costs of maintaining the structures safe and secure ever increasing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s chief executive, Huw Bowen, has applied to the authority’s planning department requesting permission for the demolition of the single storey brick building on Hady Lane and the reinstatement of the soft landscape area.

A derelict sports pavilion on Hady Lane, Hady, Chesterfield is facing demolition under a planning application submitted to the borough council.

There is no demand from sports teams to use the building so it will never be operational again.

The current structure contains a methane gas monitoring system as the whole site, which was once a rubbish tip, is subject to monitoring by Derbyshire County Council.

If the plan to remove the building and its foundations is approved by the borough council, it is expected that the demolition will be carried out on January 5, 2026.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk