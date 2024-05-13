Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vandals have caused around £5000 worth of damage to the UK’s first Young People’s Forest in Derbyshire.

A new viewing platform and outdoor classroom has been damaged over the past few weeks at the Mead site near Heanor – where 250,000 new trees were planted mostly by young poeple

Whilst the community has rallied against the vandalism, which involved arson and general damage, the Woodland Trust has had to get the police involved.

Emily Moore, the Woodland Trust’s youth development manager at the site, said: “Over the past few weeks it is such a shame we have seen a small minority of people vandalising the site. But we and our many young people and community involved in the project, won’t let it derail all the good work we are doing here.

An outdoor classroom and a viewing platform are among structures that have been targeted by vandals at the UK's first Young People's Forest near Heanor.

“So much has been achieved at the site. It was just fields before, and young people have rolled their sleeves up and have helped turn a barren landscape into a new and thriving forest and led the way in creating an engaging place to visit. We are determined this will continue.”

Emily said that they have reached out to the local community to provide answers to who the culprits are - and she will be installing CCTV at the site over the coming days.

The Young People’s Forest at Mead was planted on an extensive former open cast mining site near Heanor in Derbyshire. It has an incredible history with links to the National Coal Board, DH Lawrence, the renowned Miller-Mundy and Leche families, a Sheriff of Nottingham, through the Knight’s Fees of the Norman Conquest and even back to the Vikings!

