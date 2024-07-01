Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have advised the demolition of a cottage including kennels and cattery which have fallen prey to vandalism and arson.

The property, Hornthorpe Cottage at Setcup Lane, Eckington, has been the target for antisocial behaviour which has resulted in repeated call-outs to police. Both the kennels and cattery are permanently closed with the last Google review posted a couple of years ago.

WHS World of Halfway has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council to find out whether prior notification is required to demolish the property.

