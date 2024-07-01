Vandalised cottage, kennels and cattery in north Derbyshire is set for demolition
The property, Hornthorpe Cottage at Setcup Lane, Eckington, has been the target for antisocial behaviour which has resulted in repeated call-outs to police. Both the kennels and cattery are permanently closed with the last Google review posted a couple of years ago.
WHS World of Halfway has applied to North East Derbyshire District Council to find out whether prior notification is required to demolish the property.
The application states that the plan is to start demolition on July 17, 2024 in an operation which should be completed by July 31.
