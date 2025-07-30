Vandals have sealed the fate of a disused sports pavilion in a north Derbyshire village.

The pavilion at Inkersall Green was taken out of use by Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) five years ago and since then has had numerous break-ins resulting in the internal fixtures and fittings being vandalised.

A report to the council said: “On 12 May, 2025, the structure was once again broken into via part removal of the roof structure resulting in a fire started within the building resulting in the emergency services attending the site. Internally the building has been vandalised beyond economic repair.

"The structure is currently causing liability issues for CBC due to the structure’s derelict nature and the continued re-occurrence of anti-social behaviour in and around the structure. The proposal to demolish the structure has been reached; the building is no longer an operational building and the building will never be re-commissioned to operational status as there is no demand from local teams to use the facility.”

If an application to demolish the entire building is approved by the council, the site will be re-seeded with grass to match the existing surroundings.