With the big day just over a month away, hotels and pubs have been unveiling their special menus to woo customers.
1. Valentine's dinner
Where will you take your partner for a meal out in Derbyshire to celebrate Valentine's Day? (Generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock/New Africa
2. Dunston Hall, Chesterfield
If you're planning to pop the question on Valentine's Day, you may already be thinking about where you will tie the knot if your partner says 'yes'. Wedding venue Dunston Hall, Chesterfield, is laying on a special Valentine's evening on February 8 when there will be a bespoke five-course menu and live singing by Georgie Mills. The cost is £65 per person, or £145 for two people including a bottle of wine or Prosecco. Limited spaces, email [email protected], [email protected] or call 01246 956331 to reserve your spot. Photo: National World/Brian Eyre
3. Peak Edge Hotel, Stonedge, near Chesterfield
Peak Edge Hotel is offering a six-course menu, using produce mainly from its Walton Hall Estate, on February 14 and 15. The price is £100 per person and there is an optional wine flight at £70. To book a table, call 01246 566142 or email: [email protected]. Make the evening extra special by treating your partner to an overnight stay for two in a superior double or twin room with breakfast the next morning, available from £395. This package can be booked online via www.peakedgehotel.co.uk/events/valentines-day-14th-february-2024 Photo: Submitted
4. Ringwood Hall Hotel, Brimington
A Valentine's Black Tie Dinner with bubbly and canapes on arrival followed by a three-course meal and a disco until midnight on February 15 will be held at Brimington's Ringwood Hall Hotel. The cost is £45 per person, book at https://ringwoodhallhotel.com or call 01246 280077. Photo: Google
