2 . Dunston Hall, Chesterfield

If you're planning to pop the question on Valentine's Day, you may already be thinking about where you will tie the knot if your partner says 'yes'. Wedding venue Dunston Hall, Chesterfield, is laying on a special Valentine's evening on February 8 when there will be a bespoke five-course menu and live singing by Georgie Mills. The cost is £65 per person, or £145 for two people including a bottle of wine or Prosecco. Limited spaces, email [email protected], [email protected] or call 01246 956331 to reserve your spot. Photo: National World/Brian Eyre