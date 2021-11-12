Vaccination site opens in Chesterfield to immunise children against Covid-19

The clinics – at Walton Hospital in Chesterfield, North Wingfield Resource Centre and Stubley Medical Centre in Dronfield Woodhouse – join Midland House in Derby to provide appointments for children aged 12 to 15.

This builds on the existing programme to vaccinate children in schools through the School-Age Immunisation Service, which has been visiting Derbyshire schools to administer Covid-19 vaccinations since late September.

The sites which have now opened bookings for children already cater to adults, but the move to provide children’s vaccinations is an ‘important step forward’, according to local NHS bosses.

Joined Up Care Derbyshire currently has the second highest vaccination in England for 12 to 15-year-olds.

Jayne Needham, from Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, leads the service and said the response from schools has been excellent.

“It’s a really important step forward to get these extra vaccination clinics for children who have missed out on being vaccinated at school for any reason.

“Appointments are available right now and we’ve already had a great response, with hundreds of children coming to Midland House,” she added.

Dr Mike James, who is clinical lead at Midland House, said it was encouraging to see so many children coming through.

"The response has been excellent, with parents or guardians booking children in here to get their vaccination,” he said.

“The school-age immunisation team has been doing a brilliant job, and now we're providing an extra option.”

Walton Hospital site lead Gemma Smalley said early bookings had been taken up quickly.

"It is so encouraging to see so many young people attending the clinic and with such awareness as to why they are getting their vaccination," she added.

Kate Chilton, site lead at North Wingfield, said: "We're really excited to be able to offer the appointments for 12 to 15-year-olds, as it will mean an extra opportunity for vaccinating younger people.

“This will help to protect them, their families and the wider community from Covid-19."