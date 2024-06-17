Vacant Derbyshire pub which didn't reopened after pandemic lockdown set to be converted into homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vacant Derbyshire pub which never reopened after the pandemic lockdown is now set to be converted into homes along with bungalows being built in its former car park.

The Kings Arms pub in The Common, Crich, closed in March 2020 in line with the first Covid-19 lockdown and while the intention remained for it to reopen, it never did.

Documents submitted by Esme Woolley, Janet Spencer and Philip Nightingale detail that two offers for the pub were received during marketing, for £500,000 and £750,000 respectively, but both dropped out.

Now the owners have submitted plans to turn the former pub into two homes – one four-bed and one three-bed – and to build two three-bed bungalows in its former car park

The Kings Arms Pub in The Common, Crich.

A decision will be made by Amber Valley Borough Council in the next few months.

In a report submitted with the plans the applicants detail: “Although the business has not traded at a loss until after Covid this is purely down to the owners dedication of many unpaid hours work.

“Although a profitable business in the past it would not be considered as such in present times with energy bills, staffing bills etc. being so high.

“The Crich Neighbourhood Plan lists many public houses, The Comrades Club and other community facilities which provide use for the community.

“In our opinion as pub owners and business operators this development of the Kings Arms would benefit the community by providing more housing and would in the case of the car park be seen as infill.

“Alternative use of the Kings Arms and associated car park would not deprive the local community of these types of facilities.

“As a consequence, alternative uses need to be found for premises to avoid them being vacant and deteriorating, and making them targets for anti-social behaviour.

“The conversion of the pub to two dwellings ensures that the building has a future viable use and the development of two bungalows provides a type of housing not readily available as new-build in Crich.”

A report submitted with the application says most of the historic features of the former pub have been removed, including no remaining original windows, doors or roof (historically thatched), with the building believed to have been built in the 18th century – more than 200 years ago.